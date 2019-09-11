

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Logan Ave. and McPhillips Street early Wednesday morning.

Police report that east and westbound Logan Ave. traffic will be closed immediately west of McPhillips St.

North and southbound McPhillips remain open.

Traffic and transit disruptions in the area are likely to continue throughout the morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

More to come…