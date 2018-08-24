Two Winnipeg Regional Health Authority-run facilities are waiting to be declared scabies-free after outbreaks of the infestation.

The WRHA confirmed scabies outbreaks had occurred at Concordia Hospital and Middlechurch Home of Winnipeg in West St. Paul.

Scabies is an infestation passed by touch of shared objects like bedding, where mites burrow into the skin, leaving a rash.

At Concordia, the health authority said staff noticed a patient had a suspicious rash on August 4th.

Signs were put up at the hospital two days later, warning patients of a potential scabies outbreak and restricting visitors.

On August 8th, it was confirmed a second patient had scabies and an outbreak was declared at the hospital.

Hospital CEO Val Wiebe said that along with the two confirmed cases, 25 patients and 71 staff members from the same unit received preventative treatment.

“Just to make sure that if anyone had been in contact they were treated,” said Wiebe.

At Middlechurch Home of Winnipeg, the health authority said fewer than five people were directly impacted, any anyone else who had come into contact with them had received treatment as a precaution.

Both Middlechurch and Concordia are now waiting for the 12-week clearance for the outbreaks to be declared over.

People who noticed a pimple-like rash are advised to see their doctor or go to urgent care.