

Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg





Health Canada is recalling a water bottle intended for children due to a potential choking hazard.

The affected product is Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles with a black spout base and black spout cover. The bottles say Contigo on the rim and on the front of the item close to the bottom. The product comes in a solid colour, stainless steel, solid colour stainless steel or with graphics, and in three different sizes: 13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce. The bottles were sold individually, in two-packs and in three-packs.

The Government of Canada says the reason the product is being recalled is the clear silicone spout can detach, which is a possible choking hazard. Contigo has received 30 reports of the spout detaching in Canada and 149 reports in the United States, though there were no reported injuries.

Between April 2018 and June 2019 around 157,000 bottles were sold in Canada, 5.7 million were sold in the United States and 28,000 were sold in Mexico.

Anyone who has the bottle should stop using it, take it away from kids and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.