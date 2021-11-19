U of M Bisons competing in Hardy Cup this weekend

WINNIPEG -

The University of Manitoba (U of M) Bisons are hoping to take the first step to making it to the Vanier Cup this weekend.

The Bisons are in Saskatoon taking on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in the 84th Hardy Cup.

The Bisons are trying to secure their first Hardy Cup win since 2014.

U of M was dominant in their Canada West Final against the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

Head Coach Brian Dobie said there are a lot of similarities between the Bisons and Huskies.

"I think you've got two prairie football teams here playing that both pride themselves in being very tough both physically and mentally, and I think that, unto itself, is a great matchup," said Dobie.

The winner of the Hardy Cup will move on to the National semifinal against the best team out of Quebec.

There will be a viewing party for the game in Winnipeg at Wayne Fleming Arena, with doors opening at 12:45 p.m.

Proof of vaccination will be required for fans to enter.