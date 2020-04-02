WINNIPEG -- University of Manitoba students can choose a pass/fail option for the Winter 2020 semester due to the disruption to classes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the University of Manitoba Students’ Union (UMSU), this means all students, excluding those enrolled in the faculty of law, can choose a pass or fail grade instead of a letter grade for courses ending in April 2020. If a student gets a pass, then credit will be granted, but it doesn’t count toward GPA calculations.

The pass or fail will appear on a person’s transcript with a note saying they made this choice due to the difficult learning situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students can also choose to accept a letter grade, but exclude it from GPA calculations or keep their grade as is.

Sarah Bonner-Proulx, UMSU vice president of advocacy, said in the news release this decision is welcome news, adding that “this model gives students added flexibility in uncertain times. That flexibility is necessary since this pandemic affects all students uniquely.”

More information can be found online.