

CTV Winnipeg





A large ‘yellow cat’ has been spotted near Dalhousie Forest near some schools.

The Winnipeg Police Service are investigating and searching for the animal.

A Pembina Trails spokesperson said that the three schools nearby were kept in a hold and secure on Friday morning. Classes are continuing as usual, but school doors were locked while the search continues.

Parents at Epiphany Children’s Centre, a daycare in the area, received an email stating children will be kept indoor until a ‘cougar’ has been caught.

City councilor Janice Lukes says Winnipeg Police and Conservation are setting traps in the area.

Just off phone w/ @wpgpolice There's been a sighting of a 'large yellow animal-a cat of some kind' in vicinity of Dalhousie Forest (Dalhousie & Killarney) @MBGov Conservation @wpgpolice are in area setting traps As I know more I will share. @Spothe @JulieFisher88 @dnedohinmacek — Janice Lukes (@JaniceLukes) June 8, 2018

A spokesperson for Manitoba Sustainable Development said it is investigating but it is not confirming the reported sighting of a large cat or cougar.

The Pembina Trails School Division said the lockdown has been lifted at all area schools.

A Sustainable Development officer outside Dalhousie School tells CTV News officers will remain on scene until the end of the school day.

The officer said the investigation will continue but said so far the cougar sighting is “unsubstantiated.”

“It’s very doubtful it was a cougar,” the officer said. “It’s unlikely that it is a cougar.”