WINNIPEG -- The University of Winnipeg has approved its budget for the upcoming school year, which includes a tuition increase for students.

The university’s board of governors announced the decision on Monday, noting they have approved a balanced budget of $140 million for the 2020-2021 school year.

Tuition for undergraduate students will increase by an average of 3.75 per cent, varying by program. The university said the increase will be approximately $118 for the average student, and $165 if they’re taking a full course load of five courses.

In a news release, the university said this year’s budget includes a 3.7 per cent reduction to the base operating grant from the provincial government, and noted they’re also projecting a shortfall from campus operations due to COVID-19. Specific COVID-19 impacts include a projected decline in international student enrolment, housing, parking, printing, and recreational services.

“Combined with the grant decrease, this amounts to $11.3 million less in revenue than pre-pandemic projections,” the university said in a statement.

The U of W isn’t the only school that has approved a tuition increase for the upcoming school year.

In May, CTV News reported the University of Manitoba increased tuition for the coming school year by 3.75 per cent. The school cited a revenue shortfall for the coming year as one of the reasons for the increase, including a one per cent reduction of its operating grant from the province.

CTV News has reached out to the University of Winnipeg Students’ Association for comment.

-with files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.