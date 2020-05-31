WINNIPEG -- A 15-year-old is suffered serious head trauma after an attack which police are calling unprovoked on Saturday.

At 11:30 a.m., Winnipeg police responded to a report of a man who had been assaulted in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy on the sidewalk suffering from serious head trauma. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he remains with what are expected to be life-altering injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was unprovoked and that one male suspect is responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).