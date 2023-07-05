'Use good judgment': Manitoba doctor highlights the dangers of ATVs for youth

Summertime activities, including swimming and riding ATVs, can lead to some of the most serious injuries for children and teens.

According to Shared Health, 176 children and youth were treated for ATV-related injuries in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, with about a third of these cases requiring hospital admission. This year, the HSC children’s emergency department treated 20 youth patients for ATV injuries from mid-March to the end of May.

Dr. Karen Gripp, medical director of the HSC children’s emergency department, said ATVs are dangerous for a number of reasons, including the fact that a person doesn’t require as much training to be able to ride one. She added that people think they are safe and don’t wear helmets.

“They think it’s okay to go up and down hills. They ride them unsupervised and younger children are riding them when they shouldn’t be,” she said, adding that ATVs only sometimes have seatbelts.

Gripp said many ATV-related injuries happen when a rider turns a corner too quickly. Which causes the ATV to roll on top of the rider. She added they also see instances where people are ejected from the vehicle, because they are not wearing a seatbelt or are too young to be riding.

“They hit a bump, the passenger actually flies off and lands and sustains severe injuries,” she said.

Gripp said these types of injuries can lead to head trauma, orthopedic injuries and broken bones.

“Some of those are recoverable and some, of course, head injuries, can have long-lasting effects,” she said.

To keep kids safe, Gripp said parents should remember that “supervision is key.”

She also said people need to adhere to the law. In Manitoba, children under the age of 14 are not allowed operate ATVs unless supervised, accompanied by, and within clear view of parents or an authorized person who is at least 18 years old. Riders must also wear properly fastened helmets.

“Use good judgment. Don’t take corners too quickly. Go up hills very carefully and don’t go up really steep hills,” Gripp said.

“Children, we know their judgment is still under development and they’re not necessarily capable of making good decisions."

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.