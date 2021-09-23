Valour FC fires GM and head coach
Valour FC will have a new coach on the pitch for the season.
The team announced Thursday that Rob Gale has been let go from his general manager and head coaching duties.
"This morning Rob Gale was informed of the decision that we would not be renewing his contract heading into 2022 as Valour's GM and head coach," said Wade Miller, the team's president and CEO.
"I want to thank Rob for all of his work in our organization, for laying a strong foundation for the Club, and for his best efforts in coaching the club. This is a results-driven business and those results have fallen short of our expectations."
Along with letting Gale go, the team said they have hired Phillip Dos Santos to take over as general manager and head coach.
Dos Santos was recently an assistant coach with the Vancouver Whitecaps and played professional soccer in Portugal and Mozambique.
"We have a good group of players in our locker room and I have no doubt that Phillip will work to improve our results to make Valour fans proud in the years ahead," said Miller. "Phillip has vast experience coaching at the professional level. We are excited to have him join the Valour FC family and work with our talented players and assistant coaches."
The team said assistant coach and GM Damian Rocke and goalie coach Patrick Di Strefani will stay with the team.
Valour FC currently has a record of 7-2-9 and sits three points out of the final playoff spot.
