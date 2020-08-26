WINNIPEG -- A family left stranded in Winnipeg after their van was stolen from a hotel parking lot said their vehicle has been found.

John Bjerke and Stephanie Orr confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg the van was found Tuesday evening.

Bjerke is from South Dakota, and Orr worked in Alberta, where she was an essential worker. In the middle of August, the couple was returning to the United States, as Orr's contract was up and Bjerke's visitor visa was expiring.

The couple said their 1988 Chevy was stolen while they stayed at a downtown hotel on Monday. The van was filled with their belongings.

Winnipeg police said the van was found at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday in a back alley behind a home on Manitoba Avenue.

Police said some personal possessions of the owners were in the van when it was recovered.