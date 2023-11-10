'Very important for us': How Manitobans have been honouring those who served our country

With Remembrance Day coming up on Saturday, Manitobans throughout the province have been taking part in ceremonies and services throughout the week to honour those who served our country.

This includes 550 Manitoba students who attended the No Stone Left Alone ceremony on Monday where they placed a poppy on the headstone of a veteran.

“It was really aimed at letting the students know that you’re in the classroom talking about soldiers, but now you’re in the cemetery actually identifying each person as an individual. Each soldier, each veteran as an individual with a family,” said veteran Peter Martin in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Friday.

He added that the students enjoyed giving a salute of appreciation to the veterans who were at the ceremony.

“It means a lot to them. They will remember doing this,” he said.

Another way Martin has been marking Remembrance Day is through the creation of 123 banners honouring the fallen soldiers of Transcona. There’s also a Transcona Museum display at Kildonan Place called, ‘Stories of Remembrance: From Hometown to the Frontlines.’

Martin said the display is getting people to talk about their own families.

“They’re also being honoured [with the display], those who served, all the different histories of the war are being honoured as well,” Martin said.

“It’s very important for us and for all communities to honour those who served and especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and have never come home again.”

Martin added that if people get a chance, they should talk to veterans, try to learn their stories and understand what they went through.

“This time of year we need to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and also appreciate and honour those who served and still serve and thank them for their service,” he said.

A list of Remembrance Day ceremonies and services in Manitoba can be found online.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.