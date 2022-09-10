Victim recovering after attempted stabbing spree

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after an attempted stabbing spree Friday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the corner of Memorial Boulevard and St. Mary Avenue around 5:00 p.m. for reports of man armed with a knife who was threatening to stab people.

Officers found a 41-year-old man nearby suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. He was treated with a chest seal and rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been stabilized.

Investigators say a 24-year-old male suspect had threatened and chased multiple people in the area while brandishing a sharp-edged weapon. The man was also seen throwing an unknown object at a Transit bus, causing approximately $500 in damage.

Police tracked down the suspect around 5:15 p.m. near the corner of Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street. He was arrested after a short foot chase.

Investigators say the victims and suspect were not known to one another, and the attacks are believed to be random and unprovoked.

The suspect faces several assault charges and remains behind bars.