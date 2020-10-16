WINNIPEG -- Alberta RCMP says a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted after meeting a man on social media apps – and there may have been other victims in Manitoba.

RCMP in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., said an account under the names “Shakenbake_2, Shakenbake_3” or some other form of that username was used to contact underage girls.

This account was used to contact a 14-year-old girl in January on the social media apps Snapchat and Instagram. RCMP said the girl was asked for nude photographs and was also allegedly sent nude photographs and videos from an Alberta man.

“The accused’s behaviour escalated and using these social media platforms, the accused made arrangements to meet the victim,” RCMP said in a news release, adding the girl was taken to a secluded area where she was sexually assaulted.

RCMP announced on Thursday that 27-year-old Kenneth Bardilas of Whitecourt, Alta., is facing a long list of charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, accessing and possessing child pornography, as well as possessing child pornography for the purposes of publication, and three counts of child luring.

The charges have not been proven in court. Bardilas is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

RCMP said additional charges may be pending and said it is believed there could be additional victims in other provinces, including Manitoba.

Anyone who has had contact with Bardilas, or communicated with him on social media, is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.