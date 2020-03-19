WINNIPEG -- Visitor access at all Manitoba hospitals has been suspended due to COVID-19, the province says.

The decision was made to protect the health of patients, staff, and volunteers. The province adds exceptions continue to be made for compassionate reasons on a case-by-case basis, but notes they will adhere to vigilant screening.

One visitor per patient may be admitted with the approval of individual facility managers in some departments.

One parent or guardian will be allowed to visit pediatric patients at a time following screening.

17 TOTAL CASES IN MANITOBA

Health officials say the number of lab-confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 remains at 17 in Manitoba.

Public health officials are continuing with investigations into two new presumptive cases of the virus that were announced Wednesday evening. The province said it appears both of these cases were travel related.

The province says a community testing site will open in Steinbach on Friday. The site, located at 365 Reimer Ave., will operate as a drive-thru testing site, with daily hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Patients will need a referral to attend the community testing sites.

Anyone concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links at 204-788-8200.

-With files from Charles Lefebvre