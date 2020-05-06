WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra may have had to postpone their 2020 tour to the Netherlands and Belgium due to COVID-19, but they still found a special way to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Netherlands on May 5.

The tour was planned to commemorate the liberation and celebrate the bond created between Canada and the Netherlands during the Second World War. But since the musicians couldn’t be on the tour in person, they recorded a performance of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony in dedication to those who contributed to their postponed tour.

The WSO said it’s looking forward to honouring the historic liberation in the future.

A full version of the video and more information can be found online.