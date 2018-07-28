Water woes this weekend for Manitobans enjoying time at the lake after two different safety warnings.

It's been especially challenging for some business owners in Victoria Beach and Gimli.

Tony Michaluk is the owner Viking Rentals Ltd. in Gimli.

Saturday around lunchtime he sent photos to CTV News of a virtually empty beach.

“Normally the beach would be packed but the beach is empty,” Michaluk said in a phone call.

“This weekend will be a big hit.”

E. COLI WARNING AT BEACHES LIFTED

Later Saturday afternoon, the province lifted the E. coli warning issued Thursday.

Swimmers were told to stay out of the water at three beaches after construction work damaged the waste-water treatment system, releasing untreated sewage into storm drains and possibly the lake.

The province it's safe again to enter the water at Gimli beach, Willow Island Beach, Loni Beach and South Beach.

It said regular monitoring will continue at the beaches.

DRINKING WATER IN VICTORIA BEACH COMPROMISED

In Victoria Beach cottagers and business owners are being forced to adapt since the town's drinking water system was compromised.

Friday night the province issued a warning about the town’s drinking water after an unauthorized chemical was added to the treatment process, creating unacceptable low levels of chlorine.

"I'm expecting a baby and we have three little ones so we were a little concerned,” said cottager Brenda Pytlarz.

Saturday afternoon the province said the water advisory in Victory Beach remains in place and testing continues.

“It's a big deal,” said Aaron Vincent Elkaim, owner of the Moonlight Inn Restaurant.

He said business Saturday was slower than Friday, perhaps because people were dealing with the water situation.

"Which is keeping them out of here and maybe they are concerned about what we can serve them and how that's going to be impacted by water,” he said.

Saturday afternoon Vincent Elkaim brought in water bottles so he could continue serving ice cream at the restaurant.

At the McDonald cottage, 9-year-old Annie is trying to keep her dog and family safely hydrated.

"We went to my grandma and grandpa’s, they have a water tank so we filled up water bottles and a big jug of water,” said.