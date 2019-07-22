The Winnipeg Police Service released grim crime numbers for 2018, attributed to the meth crisis.

Property crimes were up 19 per cent year over year and 44 per cent over the five year average. Violent crimes did not increase in 2018 but were up 18 per cent over the five year average.

In total, all crimes tracked by the service went up 12 per cent between 2017 and 2018.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said meth is harming the community.

“We are in the midst of a meth crisis. Full stop,” said Smyth.

The chief says the amount of calls for help is taking a toll on members of the service.

“Just in the past week we had a homicide, a police shooting, an in-custody death, a police vehicle stolen, and a nasty suicide attempt on a public street,” said Smyth.

Smyth is calling on all levels of government to do more, specifically the provincial government.

The chief says safe shelters and detox units could provide relief until long term treatment is in place.

“It will allow our people to get back on the road,” said Smyth.

Last week Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said the province is working on a policing strategy to free up officers from attending non-police calls.