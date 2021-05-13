WINNIPEG -- Family members of 27-year-old Jasmine Normand, who was found deceased in Winnipeg on Monday, are asking the public for any information on the events leading up to her death.

“We would like to know what happened to her and find out who did this and bring them to justice, and bring some healing to the family,” said Lucien Spence, Normand’s uncle.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Police Service released details on Normand’s death, saying police were called to a report of a deceased person in an apartment in the 600 block of Maryland Street on Monday.

A post-mortem examination completed Wednesday found Normand’s death to be a homicide, according to a release.

Winnipeg police asked the public on Wednesday for any information on the events leading up to Normand’s death.

Spence says he was at home when he got the news and immediately called his sister, Normand’s mother.

“She was pretty broken down about it, and hurt, so I took it upon myself to get involved here and try to help.”

Spence is asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with Normand, even online, to message him with information on social media.

“Anything would help immensely, we’re just trying to find out what happened and who did it,” he said. “That’s our main concern here right now.”

Winnipeg police said Thursday that the homicide unit is investigating Normand’s death and no arrests have been made.

A vigil will be held for Normand Thursday night where her body was found. It is organized, in part, by the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) MMIWG Liaison unit.

“When vigils are held, it’s important to remember and honour Jasmine and that… she had a right to live, she had the right to feel safe,” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, manager of the MKO MMIWG Liaison unit.

Anderson-Pyrs says Normand’s death showcases how more needs to be done to protect Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people in Manitoba.

“The lives of Indigenous women and girls and the 2SLGBTQQIA+ community should not be dependent on project funding,” said Anderson-Pyrs.

“We need adequate resources and supports that are Indigenous-led, that are rooted in culture,” she said.