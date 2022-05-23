West End fire destroys house, sends firefighter to hospital

A West End home went up in flames on Sunday night, leaving the house destroyed and sending one firefighter to the hospital.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire at a vacant house in the 400 bock of Arlington Street just after 11:50 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found a well-involved fire, as well as smoke and flames coming from the house.

Crews launched an exterior attack using aerial ladders because it was unsafe to go inside. The fire was under control by 2 a.m. on Monday.

One firefighter, who was hurt at the scene, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time, but the house sustained severe fire, smoke, and water damage. It is likely a complete loss.