    • Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm

    A Saturday night storm brought high winds and hail to western parts of Manitoba. (Source: Louis Daoust) A Saturday night storm brought high winds and hail to western parts of Manitoba. (Source: Louis Daoust)
    Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), some areas received “loonie to toonie-sized hail,” while golf ball-sized hail was reported in Glenboro, Man.

    “We did receive a unconfirmed report of a tornado touchdown, but we can't confirm anything at this time,” said ECCC meteorologist James Colangelo in an interview with CTV News.

    Colangelo said high winds and severe weather are pretty common for this time of year, but the province will see some relief soon.

    “As we get later in the week, temperatures do start to warm up,” he said, just in time to mark the first day of summer on Thursday.

    Power outages

    Thousands of Manitobans remain without power, as high winds continue sweeping through western parts of the province.

    In a post on X, Manitoba Hydro said crews are still working on repairs. Customers living in Dauphin, Swan River, Neepawa, Russell and Virden should expect “prolonged outages,” with some lasting overnight, the post said.

    “Know we are working as quickly as safely possible to get everyone restored. We appreciate your patience,” the Crown corporation said in another post.

    A full map of outages across the province is available on Manitoba Hydro’s website.

