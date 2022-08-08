WestJet starting direct flights from Winnipeg to warmer climates

Winnipeggers will soon be able to travel non-stop to a pair of hot tourist destinations.

WestJet announced on Monday that non-stop flights to Phoenix, Arizona, and Montego Bay, Jamaica will be returning to Winnipeg.

Starting on Oct. 31, there will be two flights weekly that will fly directly to Phoenix. Then on Dec. 17, WestJet will launch a weekly flight to Montego Bay.

"The restart of these routes is another positive step in the restoration (of) our network as we solidify WestJet as the reliable, friendly and affordable airline we are known to be," said John Weatherill in a news release.

The executive vice-president and chief commercial officer for WestJet said the company recognizes the last three winters have been tough in terms of travel and WestJet is hoping to reconnect Canadians to warmer destinations this winter.

Michel Rosset, communications manager for the Winnipeg Airports Authority said they are excited to see these routes come back to Winnipeg.

"They will help further restore our community's connectivity and mark another step towards our collective recovery. We've seen a strong demand for travel over the last few months, with more and more people flying out of the airport, and we expect to see this exciting trend of increasing passenger numbers throughout the winter travel season," said Rosset.

He said this will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that these two destinations will once again be offered out of Winnipeg.