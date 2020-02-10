WINNIPEG -- Organizers of the Wet'suwet'en Solidarity Action are expecting a large crowd for a peaceful mass action on Monday afternoon.

The crowd is set to gather at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street at 5 p.m. to disrupt traffic.

According to the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition, the action is condemning the ongoing displacement of and violence against Wet'suwet'en land defenders.

Last week, the RCMP began raids in Wet'suwet'en territory to enforce an injunction to make way for the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to stretch from northeastern British Columbia to LNG Canada's export terminal on the coast.

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations along the route. But, hereditary chiefs in the Wet'suwet'en First Nation said the project doesn't have authority without their consent.

Last year, the British Columbia Supreme Court granted Coastal GasLink an interlocutory injunction against members of the First Nation and anyone who opposes the pipeline.

Supporters of the chiefs have felled trees along a road to a Coastal GasLink worksite and are building a new support camp at a pullout.

They already occupy two other camps along the road, the Unist'ot'en camp and the Gidimt'en camp, where the RCMP enforced an injunction last year and arrested 14 people.

Portage Avenue was also blocked on Feb. 7, when a large number of people took over the intersection of Portage Avenue and Dominion Street in front of the Manitoba RCMP headquarters building.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen and The Canadian Press’s Amy Smart.