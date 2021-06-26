WINNIPEG -- The new set of health orders allowing increased gatherings along with the reopening of retail businesses, personal services and restaurants is now in effect.

This latest round of health orders took effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, officially moving the province to Code Orange on the pandemic response system.

Here is a breakdown of what these new orders mean for you:

WEAR A MASK AND PHYSICALLY DISTANCE

The province says even with the eased restrictions, Manitobans are still required to wear a mask indoors and physically distance.

GATHER WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY OUTSIDE

You can now have up to 10 people, plus members of your household, for a visit outside your house. The new orders allow your visitors to go inside your home for essential activities like using a washroom.

You can gather in groups of 25 people in public spaces.

Gatherings inside homes are still restricted.

HIT THE GYM, GO SHOPPING, OR GET A HAIR CUT

You can now visit retail businesses with other members of your household, which have opened at 25 per cent capacity with a limit of 250 persons.

You can book appointments at personal service businesses including hair and nail salons, estheticians, and barbers. These services can reopen by appointment only at 50 per cent capacity;

You can attend indoor self-help gatherings while wearing a mask. These gatherings have been given the green light to reopen at 25 per cent capacity with a limit of 25 people.

You can hit the gym or fitness centre for individual and group classes which have been capped at 25 per cent capacity as long as everyone has a three-metre distance.

You can go to dance, music and theatre classes, along with other organized recreation activities. These classes can reopen outdoors with up to 25 people, and can reopen indoors at 25 per cent capacity with a limit of five people. No tournaments will be allowed.

Swimming and wading pools can reopen indoors and outdoors at 25 per cent capacity; and

Summer day camps can reopen with a maximum of 20 participants in a group.

EAT OUT WITH FRIENDS ON A PATIO, OR INSIDE IF YOU ARE ALL FULLY IMMUNIZED

Have a craving for some food court food? Malls can now open public food courts at 25 per cent capacity, however only people who are fully vaccinated or who are from the same home can sit together.

You and members of your home can now eat together inside restaurants and bars, which have reopened at 25 per cent capacity indoors. If you and your friends are all fully vaccinated, you can all sit together at a table, but if not it is household members only at a table.

Want to opt for a patio? Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50 per cent outdoors, with up to eight people at a table. If you are sitting outdoors, you do not have to be sitting with household members.

Restaurants and bars are required to close to the public at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., but can still allow delivery and takeout during these hours.

ATTEND FAITH-BASED GATHERINGS, WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS

You can now attend indoor faith-based and community gatherings such as powwows and sun dance ceremonies. These gatherings will be limited to 25 per cent capacity with a limit of 25 people who must wear masks at all times.

Outdoor faith-based and community gatherings such as powwows and sun dance ceremonies will be limited to 50 people, as long as there is distance between households.

Outdoor weddings and funerals will be limited to 25 people in addition to photographers and officiants. Indoor weddings and funerals are still limited to 10 people.

THE EASED RULES FOR FULL VACCINATED MANITOBANS

If you have been fully vaccinated – which means you have received your second dose two weeks ago – there are more eased restrictions:

You can visit fully vaccinated loved ones in personal care homes or hospitals; and

You can travel within Canada for essential and non-essential reasons without having to self-isolate when you get back to Manitoba.

You can read the full list of orders here: