What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday, Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. While the day is not a statutory holiday in Manitoba, several services are closed or operating on reduced hours.

Here is a list of what is open and closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

MANITOBA GOVERNMENT

The Manitoba government said during its announcement that all “non-essential” offices and services are closed on Friday.

SCHOOLS

All Manitoba schools are closed on Friday.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Manitoba Liquor Marts are open during their regular hours on Friday.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed, as are the Pacific 4R Depot and the Panet 4R Depot. The Brady Road landfill is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for commercial customers, while residential customers can access the Brady Road 4R Depot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city will collect recycling, garbage, and yard waste as normally scheduled for those with Friday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a weekday scale Friday, while Winnipeg Transit Plus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

All libraries in Winnipeg will be closed Friday.

Margaret Grant Indoor Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., while the Pan Am Pool and fitness centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ATTRACTIONS

Assiniboine Park Zoo is delaying its opening on Friday out of respect for the holiday.

Assiniboine Park Zoo and art galleries at the pavilion will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., while the Park Café is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Leo Mol Sculpture Garden will be open from 1 p.m. until dusk.

The Manitoba Museum is open on Friday during regular hours. Admission is free.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is open and hosting special events to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 1 to 9 p.m.