What you need to know about Winnipeg’s new bike registry system

Winnipeg cyclists are being urged to register their bikes for free, as the city shifts away from accepting new registrations to link up with a global, cloud-based registry.

Starting May 1, free bike registries in Winnipeg will be done through the third-party online bike registry 529 Garage.

Bike data registered through the site is accessible by jurisdictions, police and bike shops across the world, including in Winnipeg.

You can also buy an optional shield sticker directly from 529 Garage to let potential thieves know your bike is registered.

If your bike is stolen, you are urged to set an alert on 529 Garage and report it to police.

Cities, law enforcement and bike shops partnered with 529 Garage can also access users’ contact information when trying to return a stolen bike.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says the service is not just about recovery – it’s about prevention.

“I’m proud to have championed this change, and I encourage every cyclist in Winnipeg to register their bike with 529 Garage. It's quick, it's easy, and it connects you to a global network dedicated to bike security,” he said in a news release.

Previously, the city offered a voluntary, online registry that charged bicycle owners $7.35.

The WRENCH Executive Director Lucas Stewart says the new registration model is another piece in enhancing cycling in Winnipeg.

“Anything that makes it easier for Winnipeggers to more often choose biking for getting around is a good thing. This is an important step for Winnipeg to become the great cycling city we know it can be."

Existing bike registries will be kept on file until May 1, 2026, and the city will have access to it if the bike is recovered before that date.

Any updates to existing bike registries can be made through 311 until that date, as well.

Hundreds of bikes up for grab through Winnipeg’s online bike auction

Meantime, the city’s unclaimed bike auction is running until Thursday.

The online auction allows buyers to view and bid on about 500 unclaimed bikes – 200 of which were tuned up by The WRENCH.

Viewing and bidding can be done on the city’s website.