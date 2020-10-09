WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced several testing sites will be open throughout the province on Thanksgiving Monday.

The list was revealed during the province's COVID-19 bulletin on Friday.

The testing sites that will remain open include:

• 1181 Portage Ave. in Winnipeg, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

• 1284 Main St. in Winnipeg, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

• 2735 Pembina Hwy. in Winnipeg, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

• 604 St. Mary’s Rd. in Winnipeg, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

• the Van Horne location entrance off of Van Horne Avenue East in Brandon, from 8:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.;

• 622 Superior Ave. in Selkirk, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

• Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Ave. in Eriksdale, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ;

• Pine Falls Health Complex at 37 Maple St. in Pine Falls from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

• Southland Mall at R10-777 Norquay Dr. in Winkler, from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. (by appointment only, call 204-325-5322);

• 365 Reimer Ave. in Steinbach, from 8:45 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. (by appointment only, call 204-346-7016; and

• Portage Avenue and Fifth Street SE in Portage la Prairie, from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (by appointment only, call 1-833-701-0445).

Additional testing is also coming to Winnipeg to deal with the increase in the number of people wanting a COVID-19 test.

On Saturday, the testing site at 2735 Pembina Hwy. will be expanding its capacity to have an additional 240 tests done a day.

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 a new drive-thru site will open at 1066 Nairn Ave. It will be able to perform 200 tests a day for the first two days, and then on Oct. 15, it will be able to perform 400 tests each day. An additional site will be coming to King Edward Street the week after, Premier Brian Pallister said on Thursday.

According to the province's COVID-19 bulletin, 3,196 were completed on Thursday.