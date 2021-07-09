WINNIPEG -- Manitobans who requested a physical copy of their COVID-19 immunization card may need to wait a little longer to receive it.

The province announced Friday in its vaccine bulletin there will be a delay in printing the cards until more are ordered.

“Due to overwhelming demand for the physical Manitoba immunization card and an overall industry demand for blank cards, additional cards are on order and printing is expected to resume later in the month,” the statement reads.

The province said people can continue to request physical and digital cards, noting digital cards can be used immediately.

“The physical cards will be mailed as soon as supplies are available,” the province said.

A spokesperson with the province said the supply shortage of blank cards is being felt at a global level.

“The pandemic has had major effects on the supply chain for goods and materials that are not manufactured in this country,” the spokesperson said, adding more than 250,000 cards have been printed so far in Manitoba.

Uzoma Asagwara, the NDP health critic, says the card shortage has created a roadblock for Manitobans.

“We’ve had vaccines in Manitoba for months and yet the PCs failed to secure enough physical immunization cards,” Asagwara said. “Now seniors and Manitobans who do not have access to a cell phone are not able to use the card they were counting on. This is unacceptable.”

Immunization cards can be requested online. They are available for people two weeks after they have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 1,571,112 vaccine doses have been administered in Manitoba.