WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Wind warning issued in northern Manitoba

    A wind warning has been issued in Churchill, Man. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A wind warning has been issued in Churchill, Man. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
    One northern Manitoba community is set to experience heavy winds on Wednesday.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a wind warning for Churchill, saying the town will receive northwest gusts up to 90 km/h beginning Wednesday afternoon.

    The winds will gradually ease up through the evening.

    ECCC warns that the winds may cause utility outages and damage to buildings. It can also cause damage or injury by tossing loose objects.

