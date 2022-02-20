The organizers of the anti-mandate rally in downtown Winnipeg are calling for a conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A statement from Winnipeg Freedom Convoy representatives on Saturday said they would leave the area near the Manitoba Legislature if the Prime Minister agrees to a public meeting.

The downtown Winnipeg protest against vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions has been ongoing since Feb. 4.

The group is asking Trudeau to engage in an open dialog to address Winnipeg Freedom Convoy’s concerns. They want the Prime Minister to grant them an opportunity to ask questions in an effort “understand each other better,” and are putting the onus on Trudeau to “return normality to the residents and businesses of downtown.”

The release states “should [Trudeau] continue to refuse to have an open dialog, Winnipeg Freedom Convoy will rise in unity and is committed to stay downtown.”

The group did commend the provincial government, specifically Premier Heather Stefanson’s “willingness to show bold leadership in bringing communities together.”

Last week, organizers said some protesters were leaving the area in light of Manitoba’s plan to lift public health restrictions. However, several long-distance haulers are planning to remain outside the Manitoba Legislative Building protesting the federal mandates.

Organizers of the Winnipeg Freedom Convoy announced Friday they will be moving their vehicles off Broadway and into Memorial Park to “ensure public safety.”

Winnipeg Freedom Convoy’s release comes as police push to end the protest in Ottawa. Winnipeg Convoy organizers say peaceful protesters are being “violently removed” from demonstrations in the nation’s capitol and they continue to denounce acts of violence, including those of law enforcement.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced Sunday that it is reviewing two incidents, including a 49-year-old woman seriously injured on Friday.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger and Jeff Keele