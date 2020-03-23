WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol will continue to protect the city's streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group is making some changes.

“We are going to stay on patrol. We are going to stay out there and engaging with our communities,” said executive director James Favel, noting they will no longer have more than five people at a time at their meet up location.

“As soon as we get five people we send them out on the street to do their jobs.”

The Bear Clan Patrol in Winnipeg will also continue its food distribution program but won't allow anyone into the building. Instead a table will be put out front with food on it and people can come and sign for it.

Favel said they will run the food distribution program as long as there is a substantial amount of donations and as long as the donations last.

“There’s a large amount of community members that consider us an essential service,” he said. “Last year we did 145,000 used syringes all year. This year in our first quarter we did 75,000. So the need is there.”

The Portage la Prairie Bear Clan has cancelled its walk patrols amid the pandemic.

BEAR CLAN EXPANDING WINNIPEG PATROLS

Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol is also expanding to the Elmwood neighbourhood.

Favel said the area deals with issues when it comes to drug activity.

“There’s a lot of used syringes around, they have some of the crime that’s going on in our communities as well. So when they reached out and asked if they could start up a chapter, we were all for it," he said.

Favel noted the residents of Elmwood have reacted positively to having a Bear Clan Patrol in the neighbourhood.

“The response seems to be kind of universal. As soon as they see us, people are stopping and honing and waving and want to engage and talk to us and greeting people. It’s really heartwarming that we’re being accepted that way.”

- With files from CTV's Rahim Ladhani.