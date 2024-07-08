WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former CFL all-star receiver Lucky Whitehead

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (7) smiles during practice ahead of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., on Friday, November 22, 2019. (Nathan/Denette/The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (7) smiles during practice ahead of the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary, Alta., on Friday, November 22, 2019. (Nathan/Denette/The Canadian Press)
    WINNIPEG -

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-4) have signed free agent receiver Lucky Whitehead to the practice roster, the team announced Monday.

    It will be Whitehead's second stint with Winnipeg.

    The 32-year-old from Manassas, Va., spent his CFL rookie campaign with the Bombers in 2019, catching 52 passes for 521 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 92 yards and a TD.

    Whitehead spent the last three seasons with the B.C. Lions where he was a CFL All-Star in 2021 and posted a 1,000-yard season in 2022. He had 58 catches for 728 yards and three touchdowns last year with the Lions.

    Before arriving in the CFL, Whitehead split time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.

    Also Monday, the Blue Bombers released American defensive end Ali Fayad.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

