Winnipeg-born OB/GYN who penned bestsellers back with new book on menstruation

A Winnipeg-born OB/GYN and two-time New York Times bestselling author is back with a new book aimed at unlocking the science and removing the stigma behind menstruation.

Doctor Jen Gunter’s new book “Blood: The science, medicine, and mythology of menstruation” hit shelves in late January.

Friday, she’s back in her hometown to launch her newest work at McNally Robinson Booksellers.

In the book, Gunter writes about the basic biology of menstruation, what’s normal in terms of symptoms, and the history of birth control and menstrual products.

Gunter said she wanted to write the book as a way to normalize conversations around periods – a healthy bodily function.

“Many people feel comfortable talking about having headaches, talking about knee pain. Talking about your period shouldn’t be any different,” she said.

An image of Dr. Jen Gunter's new book "Blood: The science, medicine, and mythology of menstruation" is shown in an undated image. (Penguin Random House Canada)

Gunter says there is a pervasive culture of shame in society that restricts the flow of information, especially for women and girls who need it most.

Still, she says everyone can participate in destigmatizing menstruation from talking to your kids about it to providing menstrual products in your bathroom for people coming to your house.

Gunter said the book is a great tool for anyone who has a menstrual cycle, but anyone can benefit, uterus or not.

“We’re all here because someone had a menstrual cycle,” she said.

“Why wouldn’t you want to learn more about the biology so you can be an ally?”

