Winnipeg garden centre’s blue and yellow rose fundraiser helping Ukraine
An idea to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion has blossomed at a Winnipeg garden centre, which is now scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of generosity.
Ron Paul Garden Centre recently started offering blue and yellow roses for $2 each, along with request for donations. All donations and proceeds are going to the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress. The distinctive flower is created by dipping a yellow rose into blue dye.
“I thought it would be a neat thing to do for a good cause,” said Ray Dubois, owner of the garden centre.
It didn’t take long for demand to be overwhelming,
“We thought we would see 300 to 500 of them, and we are north of 3,000,” Dubois said. “And, of course, we offered free delivery anywhere in Winnipeg, so be careful what you wish for.”
Dubois said he wasn’t surprised to see the high demand for the roses, given Winnipeg’s strong Ukrainian community and charitable spirit, but noted he had to change how he does business in the shop.
“We’ve had to pivot and move people from production of our crops to this,” he said. “We spent two days wrapping roses starting at 7 a.m.”
Dubois said they have since stopped taking orders for the roses.
