WINNIPEG -- Amid tumultuous markets and a global pandemic, gas prices across the country have plummeted.

With Costco advertising at 74.9 cents a litre and most stations not far behind, Winnipeggers are finding some unexpected savings at the pump.

Gas prices in Winnipeg as of Sunday morning according to GasBuddy:

74.9 Costco - 2365 McGillivray Blvd & Columbia Dr

78.9 CO-OP - 1008 A Keewatin St & Kinver Ave

79.9 CO-OP - 2535 Main St & Red River Blvd

79.9 Shell - 570 Panet Rd near Talbot Ave

79.9 Shell - 2153 Pembina Hwy & Thatcher Dr

From March 1 to March 15, the price of gas dropped from around 106 cents a litre to 80 cents a litre, a drop of 26 cents per lire.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices haven't been this low in the Winnipeg area for the last two years.

In the last 10 years, the lowest price for gas in Winnipeg was recorded in 2015 when it cost around 68 cents a litre.

Across Canada, the average is 94.8 cents per litre as of Sunday morning.