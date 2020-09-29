WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews extinguished two fires at the same West End house in less than two days.

The first fire took place around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 27 at a two-storey house in the 500 block of Langside Street.

The fire was extinguished by just after 6:50 a.m. Crews searched the house and didn’t find any people inside, but they did find a dog, which they rescued. No one was hurt during this incident.

Then, on Sept. 29 around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire at the same house.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the house, which they extinguished by 4:55 a.m.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire, but nearby homes were evacuated out of precaution. No one was hurt.

Both of these fires are being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.

FIRE ON BURROWS AVENUE

Early on Tuesday morning, just before 3 a.m., fire crews also responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Burrows Avenue.

Winnipeg police officers flying in the Air1 helicopter reported the fire and used an air siren to alert residents of any danger.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They extinguished the fire by 3:20 a.m.

Crews evacuated a nearby house as a precaution.

One firefighter was hurt at the scene, but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

The fire was started accidentally by a person improperly getting rid of a cigarette butt.