WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg is looking for a new Kid Mayor to fill Brian Bowman's shoes at City Hall for a day.

Bowman announced Friday that Winnipeg kids between the ages of eight to 12 are invited to apply for the position of Kid Mayor. They are asked to submit either a 250-word essay or video explaining what they think mayors do, and what they would do to make Winnipeg a better place to live in and why.

“I’m happy to once again launch this year’s application process to appoint Winnipeg’s next Kid Mayor,” Bowman said in a news release.

“The appointment of a Kid Mayor is a fun way to increase engagement in civic government with Winnipeg’s youth and possibly even set someone on a path to become our Mayor in the future.”

Last year Sadie Armstrong took on the job of kid mayor for a day, doing on-air interviews, speaking to media, and co-chairing the Executive Policy Committee.

This year, the city said the Kid Mayor will be able to pitch their ideas for a better Winnipeg to city councillors and will be able to host their own press conference.

Kids applying to be Kid Mayor have to have permission from their parent or legal guardian. The deadline to submit entries is Friday, May 1, 2020. Entries can be submitted online or by email.