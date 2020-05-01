WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced Friday that it’s launching new low-income transit program that will provide a 30 per cent discount for eligible adults in the first year.

The city said by year three people will see a 50 per cent discount.

According to the city’s website, the break down for adult passes will look like this: From May 2020- March 2021 there will be the 30 per cent discount. By April 2021 to March 2022 the discount will jump to 40 per cent, and by April 2022 there will be a 50 per cent discount for adults passes.

Residents of Winnipeg who are between 18-64 may qualify for the WINNpass, but they must meet one of the following criteria:

They are receiving Employment Income Assistance,

They are a new permanent resident or a refugee who has been in Canada for less than a year and has not yet filed a tax return; or

They are part of a household with income less than the low income cut off (LICO).

More information can be found online.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic applications for the pass are being taken by mail, fax, and online.

Winnipeg Transit customer service centres are still closed due to the pandemic so approved applicants will have to wait to pick up and load the WINNpass peggo cards with the discounted fares when the centres reopen.