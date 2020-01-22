WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 29-year-old man in connection to the death of an infant, marking the city's fourth homicide of the year.

On Jan. 11, police were called to a home in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood for reports of an unconscious infant.

First responders began first aid on the boy and he was eventually transported to hospital in critical condition.

The infant died four days later on Jan. 15, and according to police he had suffered internal injuries.

Mathieu Moreau, 29, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault. He is currently in custody.

Carver said Moreau was not known to police.

Carver also said he can’t share all details of the case, but noted, "It was not a domestic-related situation.”

Police believe the incident was not pre-meditated.

Carver said Moreau lived at the home where the infant was found, but he wouldn't specify his relation to the infant.

The child abuse unit is currently investigating the case.

Carver said these types of incidents can be quite difficult for investigators.

"It's an entirely different world, if you're not in that unit you don't talk about, really, what they have to go to. There are cases that never hit the media that I don't stand up here and talk about."