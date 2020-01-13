WINNIPEG -- Police have identified the woman killed in St. Vital Friday evening, in Winnipeg’s first homicide of 2020.

Reagan Danielle Gross, 49, was found injured after police were called to the first 100 block of Hindley Avenue at around 6:13 p.m. She was in critical condition when taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“This isn’t appearing like a domestic,” said Const. Rob Carver, saying the investigators’ understanding of the nature of the relationship between the two and other factors he wouldn’t specify publicly.

“They resided in the same house,” he said. “But it does not appear at the time that they were a couple.”

“The best I can give you -- they may have been in a roommate relationship, sharing a house.”

He also said there is no indication drugs were involved.

“I’m sorry it’s cryptic,” Carver said, adding that often circumstances surrounding a homicide will remain cryptic until details come out in court.

“I’m trying to fill in the gaps that I can without prejudicing the case,” Carver said.

Winnipeg resident Kodey Lionel Trudeau, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Monday police also identified the victim who died in a weekend shooting at the Windsor Hotel as Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20. No arrests have been made in connection with that death.