WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have identified the man found dead inside on Alexander Avenue Tuesday, saying they’ve determined the death was a homicide.

Greg Joseph Jr Dumas, 33, was found dead in a home at 516 Alexander Ave. after officers were called there following reports the location was “insecure.”

Following the discovery, officers remained at the scene, with police tape up around the home.

The homicide unit is investigating, police said, asking anyone who has contact with Dumas in the week’s prior to his death, or knew where he had been over the past several weeks, to contact investigators.

Police said anyone with information can call 204-986-6508 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

The death marks the third homicide investigation police have shared information on since the start of 2020.