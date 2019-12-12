WINNIPEG -- A 53-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he robbed three banks in the city.

The first incident happened on Dec. 3 just after 4 p.m. A man who was concealing his identity entered a bank in the first 100 block of Lombard Place and robbed it using a note.

The same situation happened again on Dec. 10, around 10:30 a.m. at a bank in the 1500 block of Ness Avenue.

The next day on Dec. 11 just after 4:30 p.m., the man entered a bank in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue. He was concealing his identity and was carrying a knife.

He went up to a counter where a 34-year-old woman was cashing a cheque. Police said the man robbed both her and the bank.

During the robbery, he assaulted the woman.

The bank security guard along with another customer sprang into action and took the man down and waited for police. When police arrived, the man was taken into custody.

Lee Patterson has been charged with four counts of robbery, three counts of disguise with intent and one count of possession of a weapon.

Police would not release the amount of money stolen in the three robberies, or whether the money has been recovered.

Police are continuing to investigate the robberies.

The suspect remains in custody.