

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been charged with child pornography-related offences after police said they found an electronic device displaying child sex abuse images.

On April 19 the Winnipeg Police Service’s internet child exploitation unit began investigating child pornography that was being uploaded to a Winnipeg IP address.

Officers said on June 25 they searched an address in the Riverview area, where they found and seized and electronic device with child sexual abuse images.

Kirby James Rae, 54, has been charged with importing, distributing, selling or possessing for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography, as well as possession of child pornography.

He is detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.