WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will be providing an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Jason Shaw, manager of the city's Emergency Operations Centre, will be holding a media conference on Friday afternoon at 3:15 p.m.

CTV News will be live streaming the event.

The city's announcement comes hours after Manitoba health officials confirmed a person has died due to COVID-19. This is the first death due to the virus in province.

Three new COVID-19 cases were also announced, bringing the province's total to 39.

This is a developing story. More details to come