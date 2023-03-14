Winnipeg music teacher wins big at the 2023 Juno Awards

A Winnipeg music teacher was among the big winners at Monday’s Juno Awards.

Jewel Casselman, who teaches at Lakewood School, was named the 2023 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year during the Juno Awards broadcast from Edmonton.

Casselman, who has been a music teacher for 34 years, successfully advocated for music to be added to kindergarten programming at a number of schools in the Winnipeg area. She also sits on a number of committees that promote diversity, inclusion and equity.

Casselman is the first elementary school educator to win this award, which includes $10,000, a grant for Lakewood School, and a Juno Award Statuette.

Casselman said she is honoured and elated to be named as the 2023 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year.

“Thank you to my family and my students who inspire me to teach every day, and to all of my colleagues and administrators who share my belief in the importance of music education for elementary aged students,” she said in a news release.

“Giving students the opportunity to enhance their communication skills, overcome barriers and learn new skills through music is an honour.”

Casselman added that the award is “especially wonderful” since she is retiring from teaching at the end of the year.