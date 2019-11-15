WINNIPEG -- For years, Winnipeggers have donated spruce trees to Winnipeg City Hall for Christmas festivities, but a snowstorm in early October has helped bring that tradition to an end.

The city said it bought a 28-foot artificial tree that will be installed in the city hall courtyard in the coming weeks. This comes after the early blast of winter caused the city to put its Christmas tree hunt on hold.

Forestry crews and equipment that are used to move and install the tree are still focused on the extensive cleanup of tree debris city-wide. The city said the artificial tree can be installed without the use of these crews.

It said this is an economical alternative to a live Christmas tree, and it will be able to use it for years to come.