Winnipeg police arrest two suspects in drug trafficking investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection with the trafficking of illicit drugs in the city’s North End.

The arrests came after the Guns and Gangs Unit began a drug-trafficking investigation earlier this month involving a male suspect.

On Wednesday, officers searched the suspect’s home in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue, where they arrested five people.

During the search, police seized a number of items, including:

Two air rifles;

Two air pistols;

Approximately 67 rounds of various ammunition;

Approximately 2.5 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $375;

Approximately four grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $200;

Approximately three grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street Value of $150;

27 bicycles, which are believed to be stolen;

Two motorcycles, which are believed to be stolen;

Department of National Defence issued body armour;

Packaging materials; and

Contaminated drug scales.

Two suspects were charged with several offences, including possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Both were taken into custody.

The other three people who were arrested were released without charges.

The Property Crimes Unit is investigating the stolen property and identifying the rightful owners.

Police remind Winnipeggers to document the serial numbers of household products, and report any thefts to police.