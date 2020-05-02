WINNIPEG -- A man is in custody after a suspect fled from officers and was caught with a gun and other weapons, said the Winnipeg Police Service.

Early Sunday morning, officers were searching the area of Stella Avenue and Andrews Street for two armed suspects, when a possible suspect was spotted on a bicycle. Police said the man tried to pedal off, and officers chased him on foot.

According to police, with the help of Air1 and other assisting units, the suspect was arrested in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The man was found to be armed with two knives, a sawed-off .303 rifle, and assorted ammunition. He was also found to be wanted and violating several conditions of a release order.

Police said it appears he was not connected to the initial incident.

Percy Reynold Simpson, 22, is charged with several weapons-related charges and a failure to comply with conditions of a court order.

He was detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.​