Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in city
The Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
Chief Danny Smyth recently published a post on the Winnipeg Police Service’s Substack page, where he discussed the police response to the protests against pandemic mandates and restrictions at the provincial and federal level.
“I think it is important to, now that the protest is over, to do a bit of a debrief and a little bit more (of a) deep dive with the community,” Smyth told CTV Winnipeg on Wednesday.
During the protest, which started Feb. 4, nearby residents complained about noise from honking vehicles, blocked traffic and the behaviour of people protesting.
“The community endured a lot during this period of time,” Smyth said, noting police were able to negotiate to get the level of honking changed.
The City of Winnipeg sought court action to clear vehicles from the area, with police issuing an order to protesters on Feb. 22 to clear vehicles out of the area.
Smyth said during the protest, it was important for officers to establish a dialogue with organizers.
“We're talking about a protest where, at times, there were up to 1,000 people there, it's not something you just wait into and start giving offence notices or tickets,” he said. “We had established a rapport with some of the organizers. And, you know, I think we were able to make more progress through negotiation than we would have had we gone in heavy-handed with enforcement.”
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who previously called the protest an unlawful occupation, said last week he had concerns about the police service’s response, saying it could impact the confidence people have in the service, and could set a dangerous precedent.
“We want to see Winnipeggers have trust and confidence in the Winnipeg Police Service, and I think there is some work that needs to be done,” he said on Feb. 24.
-with files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso
