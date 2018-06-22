

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s gun amnesty initiative has seen a lot of success so far, with the Winnipeg Police Service collecting 161 weapons.

The program, offering Manitobans the opportunity to turn in all types of weapons, began on June 1.

“Brandon Police Service and all agencies have the same issues with break and enters, with thefts and we want to make sure that firearms don’t end up in the wrong hands, the hands of criminals where they can be used to re-offend again,” said Brandon Police Chief Wayne Balcaen.

Of the 161 weapons given to Winnipeg police, 17 were handguns. Manitoba RCMP have collected 161 firearms, which includes 89 rifles. Brandon police have taken in 27 guns.

For safety reasons, people are asked not to go to the police stations in-person with firearms or ammunition. Charges won’t be laid unless the weapon was used to commit a crime or was stolen.

The gun amnesty initiative ends on June 30.